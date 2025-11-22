Journalists assaulted while covering 'illegal rave party' at Gurugram bar

Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) Journalists of a local news channel who went to cover an illegal rave party at a resto-bar here were allegedly assaulted by the organisers on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at a cafe located on Golf Course Extension Road in Sector 49, and an FIR has been registered in the matter, they said.

The complainant, Manu Mehta, a scribe with a private channel, and his team went to cover the "illegal" rave party, when the organisers and bouncers allegedly assaulted them, the police said, adding that their car was also vandalised.

"The bouncers threatened the cameraman and tried to stop recording and snatch his mic ID. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and somehow rescued us," Mehta said in his complaint.

Police are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, an officer said.