Journalists' bodies demand action against Nikhil Wagle's attackers

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Various associations of media persons on Monday condemned the attack on senior journalist Nikhil Wagle in Pune and demanded action against the perpetrators of the violence.

"We urge the Maharashtra government to ensure that the perpetrators of the February 9 violence are sent a strong message. No one should be allowed to get away with violence," Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps and Press Association said in a joint statement.

The associations of media persons also voiced "extreme concern" over the registration of an FIR against Wagle by Maharashtra Police.

"We also appeal that the draconian charges against Mr Wagle for promoting enmity, mischief and defamation be dropped," the joint statement read.

Wagle was attacked by a group of people allegedly belonging to the BJP for remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and L K Advani after the ruling party patriarch was awarded the Bharat Ratna. PTI SKU CK