Journalists conferred Press Council of India awards for excellence

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Veteran journalist Vishwanath Sachdev was on Monday conferred the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Award by the Press Council of India (PCI) for his contribution to journalism.

Jitu Kalita, a correspondent with Assamese newspaper Niyomiya Barta, and A K Sreejith, a staff reporter with Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, have been conferred the national award for excellence in journalism in the category of 'Rural Journalism'.

The awards were given away by veteran journalists Ashok Tandon and Ram Bahadur Rai in the presence of Press Council of India chairperson Justice Ranjana Prakash Joshi.

Reji Joseph, special correspondent with Rashtra Deepika, and Navamy Sudhish, principal correspondent with The Hindu, have been honoured in the category of 'Development Reporting'.

Gibi Sam V P, a photographer with Malayala Manorama daily, and Viswajith K, a photo journalist with Madhyamam daily, have been jointly honoured in the category of 'Photo Journalism - Single News Picture'.

Vivek Nigam, senior photographer with Amar Ujala, and Subhamoy Bhattacharjee, a freelance photo-journalist, were conferred the awards in the category 'Photo Journalism - Photo Feature'.

Shaik Subhani, cartoon editor with Deccan Chronicle, and Ashok Adepal, senior infographics designer with The Times of India, have been awarded under the category 'Best Newspaper Art: covering cartoons, caricatures and illustrations'.

Pravin Mishra, senior correspondent with Hindustan (Ranchi), and Anthony Marcus Mergulhao sports editor with The Times of India, were jointly awarded in the category of sports reporting/sports photo feature.

Senior reporter with Deshabhimani Jasheena M, and Assistant Content Manager with Mathrubhumi Remya K H, were honoured under the category 'Gender Issue Reporting'.

"We are felicitating those who have enriched the minds of the people through their writings and their excellent photographs. Their engaging and lucid style richly deserve the award we have given them," Desai said.

Addressing the gathering, Tandon made a strong case for setting up of a Media Commission to go into the entire gamut of the functioning of the media in the country.

He also wanted the government to set up a Media Council of India to replace the Press Council of India, whose ambit extended only to the print media.

Rai said it was time to make renewed efforts to create a public opinion to bring all types of media -- print, digital, electronic -- under the proposed Media Council of India.

Rai said there was a need to appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up the Media Council of India.

G Sudhakar Nair, Executive Editor, The Press Trust of India, who was the convener of the jury for selecting the awards, urged the winners to go through each other's work to get a sense of how they were competing against the best in the business. PTI SKU KSS KSS