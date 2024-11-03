Journalists facing atrocities under BJP regime: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Samajwadi party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that the journalists were facing atrocities under BJP's rule and they were using every trick to "encounter the morale" of the media.

Yadav posted a video on X in which some people were seen beating a man after stripping him.

In his post, he said, "Murder of a journalist, pressuring journalists, giving monthly payments to journalists, FIRs lodged against journalists, beating journalists after stripping them, forcing them to drink unwanted things... In BJP rule, every trick is being used to ‘encounter the morale’ of the media" "Today’s media says, we don’t want BJP", he added.

Link of the tweet: https://x.com/yadavakhilesh/status/1852972503137694201

Replying to Yadav's post on 'X', Hamirpur police said that a viral video came to the fore on November 1. An FIR was registered in Jaria police station on October 28.

Among the named accused, RK Soni has been arrested. Police teams have been formed to arrest the others involved in the incident.