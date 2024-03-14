Journalists Greeshma Kuthar, Ritika Chopra jointly win Chameli Devi Jain Award 2024

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) The Media Foundation has awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person for 2024 jointly to independent journalist Greeshma Kuthar and Ritika Chopra of The Indian Express.

An independent jury comprising senior journalist and columnist Radhika Ramaseshan (Chair), award-winning journalist and author Mariyam Alavi, and Down to Earth managing editor Richard Mahapatra selected the winners from more than 65 entries of women journalists, a statement from the Media Foundation said.

Kuthar has been awarded for her deeply-researched long-form investigative reporting from conflict areas such as Manipur, the statement said.

"Her reportage has a strong focus on the social and cultural impact of national political narratives on India’s marginalised communities," the jury observed.

Chopra has been awarded for her in-depth investigative stories in the fields of education and government policy.

The award presentation will take place on March 15 at 6 pm at the India International Centre, CD Deshmukh Hall.

It will be followed by the BG Verghese Memorial Lecture, to be delivered by TN Ninan, editor and author, on 'Work and Wages: Old Challenges in the Age of Automation and AI'.

The award is named after freedom fighter and community reformer Chameli Devi Jain who was imprisoned during India’s Independence movement.

It is presented annually to those practising impactful journalism in fields such as social development, politics, gender justice, human rights, health, conflict and consumer values.

Last year, the award was received by Dhanya Rajendran, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of The News Minute. PTI SJJ SJJ NB NB