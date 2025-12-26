Journalist's request to speak Urdu at presser irritates Mehbooba Mufti

Srinagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday snapped at a journalist here for asking her to speak in Urdu at a press conference.

As soon as Mehbooba began her presser at the party headquarters in Kashmiri language, a journalist asked her to speak in Urdu.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir snapped at the journalist, questioning why the media doesn't ask Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to speak either in English or Urdu.

"Why? Translate it. Why don't you ask Stalin to speak in English or Urdu?" she said.

The PDP president said Kashmiri journalists should show some respect for the Kashmiri language.

"This is the only thing that is left now, so respect the Kashmiri language a little," she added and continued speaking in Kashmiri. PTI SSB APL APL APL