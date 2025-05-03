Journalists Union of Sikkim celebrates World Press Freedom Day

Gangtok, May 3 (PTI) The Journalists Union of Sikkim (JUS) celebrated World Press Freedom Day at its office here on Saturday.

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 1993 following a Recommendation adopted at the 26th Session of UNESCO's General Conference in 1991.

JUS president Sujal Pradhan speaking on the occasion stressed on the importance of the press in a democratic society.

JUS general secretary N B Ghimirey speaking on the theme 'Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and Media', said artificial intelligence is becoming a major part of media industry and it can affect press freedom both in good and bad ways.

Senior journalist Pema Wangchuk said artificial intelligence can help journalists in their work by saving time and improving efficiency — but only when used wisely.

"AI can enhance your work and save time when used correctly," he said.

Wangchuk said journalists must not fully depend on AI and must always check facts, verify information, and carefully edit AI-generated content.

He told journalists to focus more on field reporting, real-life research, and honest storytelling. He said that even though AI is growing, nothing can replace the value of a well-researched, human story told from the ground.

President of Press Club of Sikkim, Bhim Rawat pointed out the growing problem of unverified content spreading on social media. "You must know what qualifies as news. Every random video is not news," he said. Rawat urged fellow journalists to always maintain professional standards and not to rush in publishing content without checking its credibility. PTI COR RG