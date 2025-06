Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Unknown gunmen allegedly opened firing on the vehicle of a journalist in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.

According to the officials, Danish Manzoor, the journalist, informed police that he was attacked by gunmen but managed to escape unhurt.

Manzoor's vehicle was hit by two bullets, the officials said, adding a probe was underway.