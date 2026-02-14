'Joyride' set out secretly claims lives of six school students in accident

Bengaluru, Feb 14 (PTI) What began as an early morning "joyride" in an SUV ended in tragedy, claiming the lives of seven people, including six school students, who had set out secretly without informing their families, police said on Saturday.

The multi-vehicle pile-up occurred early Friday morning near M Satyavara on the Hoskote-Dabaspet Highway in Bengaluru Rural district, they said.

According to police, six students set out in an SUV for a "joyride". The SUV car allegedly being driven by one of the students, Ayan Ali, reportedly at 150-160 kmph was en route from Hoskote towards Devanahalli when it allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

Ali took his father's car without parents knowledge, police said.

The driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a severe pile-up.

Six occupants of the SUV and the motorcycle rider identified as 26-year-old Gagan, a resident of Devanahalli, died on the spot, police said.

The impact of the accident flung the two-wheeler rider off the vehicle, and he hit the metal side crash barrier with extreme force, leading to his death.

The other deceased were identified as Ahram Sharif (16), Ashvin Nayar, Eethan George, Ayan Ali, Bharath - all 17 years old; Mohammed Farhan Shaik (18), students of class 10 and 12.

Around 11 am on Friday, grieving parents gathered at MVJ Hospital near Hoskote, struggling to come to terms with the fact that their children had died in the accident.

Devastating scenes unfolded at the mortuary as the families of the students broke down when police asked them to identify bodies.

Many were in shock, unable to accept the news conveyed to them by the police as most of the families were unaware of their children's "joyride" and believed they were sleeping in their rooms at home.

Sharif's uncle, Baba Jaan, told reporters that Sharif didn't even know how to ride a two-wheeler.

Gagan's family said he was working at a private company and was the sole provider and the "eyes" of his visually impaired mother. Upon hearing the news of the death of her only son and anchor, the mother was inconsolable.

According to his family, Gagan was on his way home after finishing his night shift when the accident occurred. He would leave for work at 5 pm and return around 3 am.

"We got to know about the accident at around 6 am on Friday. He was the only child of his parents. His mother is partially visibly challenged. He has been running the family since his father's demise," Gagan's uncle told reporters here.

Police said further investigation is underway. PTI COR AMP KH