JP Nadda leads roadshow in south Kolkata

Kolkata, May 29 (PTI) BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday led a roadshow for his party's Kolkata Dakshin candidate Debasree Chaudhuri.

The roadshow started outside the Ashutosh College near Hazra Crossing, and culminated outside the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, about 600 metres away.

Nadda was accompanied by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and Chaudhuri on a hoodless vehicle as he waved at the people waiting on both sides of the road.

Those who participated in the rally raised slogans against the ruling TMC of the state, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jay' and 'Jai Shree Ram'.

Chaudhuri, an MP from Raiganj in northern West Bengal, has been fielded this time in Kolkata Dakshin, a constituency represented by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee before she became the chief minister. The TMC has re-nominated Mala Roy for the seat, while the Congress-Left alliance has fielded CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. PTI SUS SOM