JP Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal from Oct 4-5

Shimla, Oct 1 (PTI) BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 4 and 5.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that on the first day of the visit, Nadda will hold a meeting with All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur officials.

On October 5, Nadda will inaugurate the newly constructed building of BJP district office in Sirmaur. He will also unveil the inauguration plaque of the newly constructed BJP district office in Dehra in Kangra district.