JP Nadda shares insights into BJP's organisational strength with ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) BJP president and Union minister J P Nadda on Thursday met former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak and shared insights into the party's organisational strength and its people-centric approach to governance and political engagement.

Welcoming Sunak to India, Nadda said his tenure as prime minister infused new warmth and momentum into India-UK relations.

During the meeting, which was part of the ruling party's 'Know BJP' initiative, Nadda also appreciated Sunak's leadership in advancing negotiations for the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA).

"Nadda shared insights into the BJP's organisational strength and its people-centric approach to governance and political engagement. He highlighted the 'Know BJP' initiative as a platform to enhance international understanding, encourage exchange of ideas, and strengthen ties with political parties and leaders around the world," Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of BJP's foreign affairs department, said.

"Nadda also highlighted how under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technology is enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level in India through innovations in prevention, diagnosis and treatment," he added. PTI GJS ARI