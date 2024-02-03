JP Nadda terms Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra

Dharamsala, Feb 3 (PTI) Terming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as Bharat Todo Anyay Yatra, BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday questioned the silence of the Congress leaders on the remarks of their MP D K Suresh allegedly demanding a new country.

"Three days back, member of Parliament D K Suresh said south India contributes more towards Goods and Services Tax (GST) but larger portion of the GST is spent in north India, which is an injustice and said he would demand a separate country in the coming times," Nadda said and questioned why Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not condemned the statement.

Addressing a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala, Nadda said Kharge spoke in Parliament on Friday for more than an hour but made no reference to the statement of his party MP who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister (D K Shivakumar).

"The opposition is demanding caste census whereas we believe that there are four castes in the country - poor, women, youth and farmers. Plans have been made for their upliftment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The leadership of Prime Minister Modi has taken the country from scam to success and from sports to space, he said, and added that "we are fortunate that after 500 years of struggle, Ram temple has been inaugurated and Article 370 (of the Constitution) has been abrogated".

"Today, the Army has the freedom to act against the enemy. India, which was a financially weak nation, now stands in the top five financially sound nations of the world," he said.

Lashing out at the Congress government in the state for "bringing development to a standstill", Nadda said notifications of a total of 620 government offices, 19 degree colleges and 286 schools have been withdrawn. Moreover, he said, HIM CARE cards are not being honoured as Rs 200 crore is yet to be given to the hospitals by the state government.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for saying that help was not received from the Centre, Nadda said the prime minister has given Rs 1782 crore to Himachal Pradesh during the rain disaster between July to December last year besides permission to build 11,000 additional houses.

He said the Modi government has fulfilled the guarantee of providing tap water to every house. Crores of families got benefits under the Garib Kalyan Yojana, he added.

The BJP president said the people of Himachal are realising their "mistake" of choosing the Congress in the state and have made up their mind to give all four seats to the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, seeing the enthusiasm of the workers, Nadda took out a road show in an open jeep from Shila Chowk to Zorawar Stadium in Dharamsala.

However, the road show from Gaggal Airport was cancelled in the morning itself due to bad weather. On this occasion, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, former chief minister JaiRam Thakur and party MPs and MLAs were also present. PTI/COR/BPL KSS KSS