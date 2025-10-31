JP Nadda's election rally in Bihar's Buxar cancelled due to bad weather

Buxar, Oct 31 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda's election rally in Bihar's Buxar district was cancelled on Friday due to bad weather, a party leader said.

Nadda was scheduled to address an election rally in Buxar on Friday at noon.

Talking to PTI, BJP spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "The rally of J P Nadda in Buxar district was cancelled due to rains and bad weather." He, however, said that Nadda's another rally scheduled at Vikram in Patna district on Friday evening will be held. PTI SUK RG