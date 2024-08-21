JPC probe needed in Adani and SEBI chairperson nexus: Bhupesh Baghel

Nagpur, Aug 21 (PTI) Former Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the "nexus" between Adani and the SEBI chairperson.

Addressing a press conference in Nagur, Baghel said the opposition would exert pressure on the government for a JPC investigation into the collusion between the SEBI chairman, the Modi government, and Adani.

"This nexus is affecting the entire economy and one person is amassing all benefits of the economy which warrants a JPC probe," he said.

Baghel demanded the Supreme Court, which has seized of the Kolkata rape-murder incident and other sensitive issues, should take suo motu cognisance of the "Adani and SEBI chairman Madhavi Buch nexus", claiming the emergence of "fresh facts and serious allegations" not mentioned in the Hindenburg report.

"For the first time, a non-IAS officer was made the SEBI chairman whose links with a company linked to Adani have come to the fore.

"Should such a person be allowed to helm SEBI? A case is already going on in the SEBI chairman issue and new facts have emerged," he claimed.

Baghel accused the Modi government of misusing Central agencies to indirectly help Adani acquire many businesses.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research recently alleged it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group may be because Madhabi Puri Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate - an allegation slammed by the SEBI head as "baseless" while Adani group said it never had any commercial relations with Buch.

Puri Buch had called the charges baseless.