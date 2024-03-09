JPJD finalises preparations for LS polls during its national convention

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The national convention of the Jai Prakash Janata Dal (JPJD) took place in Delhi, where preparations for the Lok Sabha elections were finalised, party officials said on Saturday.

In the convention that was held on March 3, the party outlined its roadmap for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and party's national president Pankaj Sahay held detailed discussions in a meeting with expected representatives from various states who attended the convention. Several individuals in Jai Prakash Janata Dal assumed responsibilities within the party during the national convention.

"Bhupendra Choudhary, who joined the JPJD (JPJD) from the National Lok Dal, leaving his supporters in Bulandshahr, and Anil Tomar were entrusted with responsibilities in the party. Many other prominent figures also pledged to contribute to the party's progress," a statement from the JPJD said.