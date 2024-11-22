JU asks Assistant Prof to explain for not writing marks of 50 answer sheets

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Jadavpur University has asked an assistant professor of Mass Communications department to explain why 50 answer sheets were unchecked in the semester exam.

A senior university official told PTI the marks of 50 answer sheets of media law and ethics paper in second semester in July this year were not scribbled on the top sheet but uploaded as soft copy in the portal.

The teacher concerned said he forgot to scribble on designated top sheet, but wrote the scores nevertheless on another paper as draft and uploaded the marks digitally in the portal.

The printout was sent to the controller's office and students intimated officially.

"As some of the students wanted to see the answer sheets physically, they came across this anomaly as marks were not scribbled on the top sheet and became suspicious.

"As we cross-checked with the examiner we were told he forgot to scribble the marks in one lot consisting of 50 top sheets and it was a mistake. But we will take appropriate action and already cautioned him," the official said.

He said the university is in the process of evaluating the 50 sheets again by a third party.

Jadavpur University Teachers Association general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said the association was for a fair and transparent handling of the issue and a second evaluation by a third party of the answer sheets if needed.

A senior university teacher said the examiner's are not allowed to write and scribble anything else on answer sheets except the marks on the top sheet and separately note down the marks for uploading on the portal. The second step was taken but not the first one in the case of 50 answer sheets.

Students under the leadership of All India Democratic Students Organisation held a sit-in for over five hours at administrative building Aurobindo Bhavan demanding a prompt and fair probe into the issue and asserted the career of not a single student should be affected. PTI SUS RG