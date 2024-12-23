Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Monday wrote to Jadavpur University's interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, calling the varsity's proposed December 24 convocation "illegal" and directed its authorities to adhere to all rules and regulations to secure the future of students, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Advertisment

Bose, who is also the chancellor of the state-run university, stated that since the process for appointing a regular vice-chancellor is underway, the convocation should be deferred.

"The convocation convened on December 24 has flouted several rules and laws and is illegal. The unlawful actions of the VC could lead to unnecessary litigations affecting the validity of the degrees given, thereby affecting the interests of the student community. The chancellor is very worried about the fate of the innumerable students of Jadavpur University," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI, quoting the letter.

According to the Jadavpur University Act, 1981, the university's annual convocation "can be held on December 24 or any other date as may be fixed by the executive council with the approval of the chancellor," the official said.

Advertisment

"It is noted that an executive council meeting was hurriedly convened on December 17 proposing the date of holding the convocation on December 24, which can be construed as undue haste to cover up a lapse," the letter mentioned.

Bose had earlier remarked that the decision by the Jadavpur University interim vice-chancellor to hold the convocation on December 24 "without informing" his office was "unauthorised." Bose had also issued a show-cause notice to Gupta and summoned him to the Raj Bhavan for an explanation.

"Moreover, it appears that the university court has been bypassed. The court has the legal authority to make decisions regarding the convocation. The court should be convened with adequate notice," the letter said.

Advertisment

"This lapse has led to unauthorised expenditure in regard to the convocation since in your letter dated December 18, you have admitted that all logistic arrangements with huge financial involvement are completed, which is unlawful as much as the approval of the competent authorities as legally provided have not been obtained," said the letter to the interim VC.

The chancellor further stated that the explanation provided by the vice-chancellor was "unacceptable." "In view of the above, I am further directed to convey that the explanation submitted by you is found to be unacceptable, as the vice-chancellor is expected to exercise due diligence in complying with the legal provisions enshrined in the Acts and rules," the chancellor wrote.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari termed the convocation on Wednesday as "unlawful," claiming it was convened without the proper approval of the university's democratic bodies.

Advertisment

"It is apparent that the Convocation of the Jadavpur University is going to be held on Wednesday, without the proper sanction of the democratic bodies of the University, including the Court. The democratic bodies of the University have been bypassed. Thus the Convocation is unlawful," Adhikari wrote on X.

"Since due (to) legal procedure has not been followed in fixing the date for the Convocation, thus rendering it unlawful, the expenditure incurred by the University is unauthorised. Such a situation does not augur well for the University and the student community," he added.

Later in the evening, a delegation of Jadavpur University students visited the Raj Bhavan to meet the chancellor. They handed over a deputation urging him to intervene and halt the illegal and unauthorised convocation.

Advertisment

"They also expressed concern about the validity of the degrees for those students who are set to receive them tomorrow," the source added. PTI SCH MNB