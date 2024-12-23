Kolkata, Dec 23 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Monday wrote to Jadavpur University's interim vice chancellor Bhaskar Gupta, dubbing its December 24 convocation "illegal", and directed the varsity authorities to follow all the rules and regulations to secure the future of students, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who is also the chancellor of the state-run university, said in the letter that since the process of appointment of regular VC is underway, the convocation would be best left to the new incumbent. "The convocation convened on December 24 has flouted several rules and laws and is illegal. The unlawful actions of the VC could lead to unnecessary litigations affecting the validity of the degrees given, thereby affecting the interests of the student community. The chancellor is very worried about the fate of the innumerable students of Jadavpur University," the Raj Bhavan official told PTI, quoting the letter.

The convocation of Jadavpur University was fixed on December 24, following an executive meeting held on December 17.

According to the Jadavpur University Act, 1981, the annual convocation of the varsity "can be held on December 24 or any other date as may be fixed by the Executive Council with the approval of the chancellor", the official claimed.

"It is noted that an Executive Council meeting was hurriedly convened on December 17 proposing the date of holding the convocation on December 24, which can be construed as undue haste to cover up a lapse," the letter mentioned.

Bose had earlier observed that the decision by the Jadavpur University’s interim vice chancellor to hold the convocation on December 24 “without informing” his office was "unauthorised". Bose issued a show cause notice to Gupta and summoned him to the Raj Bhavan for an explanation in the matter.

"Moreover, it is seen that the court of the university has been bypassed. The court has the legal authority to take a decision about the convocation. The court has to be convened with sufficient notice," the letter said. "This lapse has led to unauthorised expenditure in regard to the convocation since in your letter dated December 18, you have admitted that all logistic arrangements with huge financial involvement are completed, which is unlawful as much as the approval of the competent authorities as legally provided have not been obtained," said the letter to the interim VC. The governor in the letter said that the explanation submitted by the vice chancellor was "unacceptable".

"In view of the above, I am further directed to convey that the explanation submitted by you is found to be unacceptable since the vice chancellor is expected to exercise due diligence in complying with the legal provisions enshrined in the Acts and rules," the chancellor wrote. PTI SCH BDC