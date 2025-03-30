JU convocation not held illegally as claimed by Guv: Teachers' body

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) A day after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose described Jadavpur University’s 2024 convocation as illegal and asked the removed interim vice-chancellor to return the expenses incurred on the event, a teachers’ association on Sunday said it was held as per the statute of the varsity.

Coming out in support of Bhaskar Gupta, who was removed as officiating VC by the chancellor on Thursday, four days before his scheduled superannuation, said in a statement that the convocation, which is held on the same date every year, was organised for the academic and career interest of students.

"The Convocation budget was passed by the Executive Council (EC) of the university, which is the supreme decision-making body of JU. The budget was also passed by the Finance Committee. Hence, no illegalities were committed as the expenses were made from the money allocated to hold the annual function," JUTA General Secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

The convocation, which has been held in JU on December 24 for years, was organised as per the statute of the university, Roy added.

Education Minister Bratya Basu told reporters that the governor’s statement smacks of high-handedness, arbitrariness and arrogance.

"The removal of JU Officiating Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta - four days before the expiry of his term - showed the bankruptcy of any vision to enable a premier university to emerge from the administrative crisis.

"The ongoing deadlock faced by Calcutta University, Rabindra Bharati University with no permanent VC at the helm should not be repeated in JU. The governor as chancellor is not helping matters with his action," he said. PTI SUS NN