JU female student's death: SFI takes out rally

Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the CPI(M), on Monday took out a rally on the Jadavpur University campus here demanding proper and quick investigation into the unnatural death of a female student of the varsity on September 11.

Around 300 SFI activists walked the 2 km-long campus area from the Arts building to Aurobindo Bhavan and back, demanding security for students, particularly women, and prompt release of government funds for infrastructure development, which will ensure security of students and researchers apart from other stakeholders inside the campus.

SFI JU unit president Russell Pervez said, "We are all shocked over the death of our friend Anamika Mondal who actively took part in our programmes. We want the mystery behind her death to be unravelled and the police to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into her death." "Also, we had repeatedly flagged the issue of safety of every student on the campus, particularly women, more after dusk hours. To streamline the administrative functioning of the institute, we again call for recruitment of a permanent vice chancellor," he said.

Third-year English honours student Anamika Mondal was found unconscious in a pond inside the campus on the night of September 11, around 10 pm, even as a cultural programme organised by the university drama club run by SFI was in progress, extending beyond stipulated hours.

A female student said, "We demand a thorough and fair probe into the incident. It was a cultural event in which many students participated, and we never imagined it would lead to the death of our friend. Let the probe continue, but it must be completed on time in a fair and expeditious manner. We want the entire side of the waterbody to be properly fenced and the area illuminated." Anamika's parents, on Monday, met Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, alleging there was foul play in her death and claimed she did not consume alcohol, as indicated by some people as the possible reason behind her tripping in the waterbody. PTI SUS RG