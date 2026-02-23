JU forms probe panel after campus clash leaves 2 teachers, students injured

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Jadavpur University on Monday expressed concern over a violent clash between two student groups that left two teachers, who had tried to intervene, and a few pupils injured.

Vice-Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya said an inquiry committee is being constituted to probe the incident and assured that strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found responsible.

The teachers were injured while attempting to defuse tension between members of SFI and WTI (We The Independent) on the campus on February 20.

He also assured that measures would be introduced to prevent the recurrence of such events.

Condemning the incident, particularly the assault on faculty members, the VC described it as "utterly unacceptable" and contrary to the institution’s long-standing values of respect, dialogue and the teacher-student relationship.

"The physical assault of teachers by students of the same university is highly condemnable, unacceptable and unimaginable," Bhattacharya said, adding that such acts do not align with the ethical and academic principles upheld by the university.

Appealing for calm, the administration urged students to exercise restraint, avoid provocation and engage in peaceful and democratic academic processes.

Reiterating the institution's legacy as a space for intellectual freedom and constructive debate, he called upon all stakeholders to work collectively to maintain a safe and conducive environment on campus.

In a related development, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) convened an emergency general body meeting protesting assaults on professors and "deterioration of the academic atmosphere on campus." JUTA president Partha Pratim Biswas and general secretary Partha Pratim Roy expressed concern over the "deplorable" financial condition of Jadavpur University and the acute shortage of teachers, non-teaching staff and officers.

"A small section of students, along with outsiders, has been attempting to malign the institute and disrupt campus life. A few days ago, even security personnel were confined and harassed at night by some of these students when they tried to prevent consumption of alcohol and cannabis on the campus," Roy alleged.

According to JUTA, tension escalated on Friday evening when clashes broke out between two groups of students near the Science and Arts buildings. Around 12 to 15 teachers intervened and initially managed to disperse the groups.

However, some students allegedly hurled abuses at the teachers and tore posters and banners of rival groups. JUTA claimed that despite facing intimidation, the teachers continued their efforts to restore peace.

The association alleged that four to five students and outsiders arrived at the spot in a university ambulance and joined the clash.

It further alleged that one of them punched Professor Rajyeshwar Sinha repeatedly in the face, causing him to fall and break his spectacles, while another professor, Lalit Mahakudh, was also assaulted. Both were taken to hospital and later discharged after treatment.

JUTA also alleged that a small group of students and outsiders "regularly consume alcohol and drugs in various parts of the campus, including near the Subarna Jayanti premises, the Open Air Theatre (OAT), the Analytical Chemistry building, the green zone, lakeside areas and playgrounds during evening hours" and urged the authorities to take preventive steps. PTI SUS MNB