JU imposes curbs on movement of visitors on campus after dusk

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) Jadavpur University on Saturday imposed several curbs on movement of students, researchers, faculty, staff and visitors on the campus after dusk in the wake of the unnatural death of a third-year undergraduate student on the night of September 11.

In a circular, the university registrar prohibited "trespassing, morning and evening walks, use of drugs and alcohol inside the campus and regulate entry at night hours without valid identity cards." "It is notified for information of all concerned...to enter the university campus, two-wheelers or four-wheelers must have JU parking stickers issued by the university and displayed prominently. Vehicles without JU parking stickers before entering must provide their registration numbers at the gate of the university," the notice said.

A valid ID card of the driver and passenger(s) must be produced on demand, the authorities said.

In view of allegations about use of alcohol and other substances on campus particularly after dusk, the authorities said, "Use of narcotics/alcohol or other illegal substances or any illegal activity in any part of the campus is prohibited. If anyone is found violating these prohibitions, he/she will be prosecuted as per law.

Banning any use of the university premises as short-cut routes from the main road to the back side towards the station, the notice said "trespassing, including morning and evening walks, and using the university premises as a public thoroughfare is strictly prohibited. All individuals who want to enter the university campus for any purpose between 7 pm to 7 am must carry valid identity cards (issued by Jadavpur University) which is to be produced at the university gates as and when required." For the visitors not associated with the university, the notice said, If a person does not have an ID card issued by Jadavpur University, he/she will have to produce some other valid proof of identity and enter the details of the person, whom he/she is going to meet (including a contact number of the said person) in a register which is to be kept at the gate of the university.

Education minister Bratya Basu told reporters that such incidents are happening as JU remains headless for a long time.

"JU needs a permanent full-time Vice Chancellor at the earliest. To streamline things and better administrative control," he said.

An official of Jadavpur University Teachers Association (JUTA) said such notices had been issued following the unnatural death of a first-year UG student of Bengali language at the men's hostel in August 2023 but were not strictly followed on later.

The notices were again issued with immediate effect in the wake of the September 11 incident.

A third-year student of English Literature was lifted from a waterbody when a cultural programme of folk songs by the drama club was taking place on the campus on September 11 at around 9:40 pm.

She was rushed to the nearby private hospital but was declared dead. PTI SUS RG