JU interim VC removed for failing to control violence at campus: Chancellor’s office

Kolkata, Mar 30 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose removed Jadavpur University’s interim Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta primarily because he failed to control violence at the varsity campus and allegedly defied the order of the authority, an official of the chancellor’s office said on Sunday.

Gupta was removed by the Governor, also the chancellor of all state-run universities in the state, from the position of the JU VC on Thursday, four days before his scheduled superannuation.

"There are several reasons behind the removal of Gupta. He failed to prevent the violence at the JU campus and then failed to carry out instructions of the Chancellor repeatedly. He was called to attend an emergency meeting of the VCs called by the Chancellor (earlier this month). But he neither turned up nor gave any proper reply for his absence," the official told PTI.

Gupta’s role as the VC of the JU would be reviewed, he said.

Unruly scenes were witnessed on the campus on March 1 when a section of students protested near the vehicle of Education Minister Bratya Basu, who had gone there to attend a meeting of an association of professors. A student was injured allegedly after being hit by the minister’s car during a protest.

The interim vice-chancellor was removed even a replacement was found.

"The position of the VC of JU cannot be kept vacant for long. The search for a permanent VC has started. An announcement would be made soon," the official said.

Another official of the chancellor's office said that Gupta had allowed the convocation at the JU without obtaining official permission from the authority.

"The convocation was held on December 24 last year flouting several rules and was illegal. It was organised despite no official authorisation," he said.

The chancellor on Saturday directed Gupta to refund the expenses incurred on the convocation ceremony of the University.