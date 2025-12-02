JU not to admit diploma students to 2nd yr of BTech courses this session due to delay in JELET

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Jadavpur University has decided not to admit engineering diploma students directly to the second year of BTech courses this academic session due to a delay in the conduct of the Joint Entrance Lateral Entry Test (JELET) by the WBJEE Board, a senior official said on Tuesday.

JELET is conducted for admission to the second year (third semester) of the four-year bachelors programme in engineering, technology, and pharmacy courses.

At JU, students who passed BSc and got diploma in engineering are admitted to the courses if they qualify for JELET, which was not held in the scheduled month of October, and there is no word so far from the Higher Education Department regarding it.

"As JELET has been inordinately delayed this year and classes for the four-year BTech course have already started following admission to first year, this time we cannot admit diploma students qualifying JELET," the JU official said.

"We cannot delay the second-year BTech exams for students who were admitted to the first year through the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) scheduled next week," the official said.

He said the commencement of the first-year classes has already been delayed due to the impasse related to the OBC quota and if admission to second year has to be pushed back indefinitely, it would throw the entire academic calendar in jeopardy.

The results of the WBJEE were published in August, three months after the date of examination, due to an impasse over OBC reservation. PTI SUS ACD