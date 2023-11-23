JU professor on fast demanding action against ragging accused

Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) A Jadavpur University professor on Thursday sat on a fast over "inordinate delay" by the varsity in taking steps against those allegedly involved in the ragging of a student who died hours later after falling from a hostel balcony over three months ago.

Professor Iman Kalyan Lahiri of the international relations department said he began the stir because JU authorities failed to act against the ragging accused despite a series of meetings of the anti-ragging committee and the anti-ragging squad of the university.

The varsity's decision to withhold admissions to PhD in arts was the other reason for the stir, he added. According to officials, the officiating vice-chancellor has said admissions cannot be allowed without the consent of the executive committee.

Asked if the fast will be just for a day, Lahiri said, "It will depend. I haven't decided on this yet." Offering moral support to Lahiri, who has been vocal against the ragging menace, the Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) said its members will extend support.

Lahiri, who was asked by registrar Snehamanju Basu to withdraw the stir, said he will not sit quiet till definite steps are taken to address his demands.

He also demanded an audience with officiating vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau.

JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said, "We will submit a proposal at the executive committee meeting to address both the demands raised by Lahiri." In a letter to Sau on Wednesday, JUTA had voiced concern over the "inordinate delay in imposing punishment" on the students who were allegedly involved in ragging.

The student fell off a second-floor balcony of the JU Main Hostel on August 9 after intensive ragging. He died at a private hospital the next morning.

"We note with deep concern that disciplinary action against the convicted persons in the death of a first-year student has not yet been taken in spite of a series of meetings of anti-ragging committee and anti-ragging squad of the university," the letter by JUTA said.

The anti-ragging squad of JU in its report submitted to the university two months ago had suggested expelling 35 senior students residing in the varsity hostel where the UG student died. PTI SUS MNB