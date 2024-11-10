JU professors' body expresses shock over death of colleague in Uttarakhand

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) An association of teachers of Jadavpur University on Sunday expressed shock over the death of their colleague Mainak Pal whose blood-splattered body was found in a hotel on November 8 in Uttarakhand where he had gone with two friends a few days ago.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said in a statement that Pal, a professor of the philosophy department, was a talented person who left a deep imprint as a teacher and researcher having interests in wide-ranging subjects.

"We are in deep shock since we heard about his death," Roy said.

Describing Pal's untimely death as an irreparable loss both on personal and professional fronts, JUTA offered its condolences to the bereaved family.

The body of the 44-year-old professor was expected to be brought to the city by Sunday evening.

"Pal was a lovable person and popular among students and the fraternity. He went to Uttarakhand with two of his friends and was scheduled to return on Friday. We are yet to come to terms with the news of his death. The entire JU family is shell-shocked," Roy said.

A JU official said Pal's body was found lying in the washroom with deep cuts on his neck and hands as informed by police and hotel management to his near ones.

Going by the autopsy report, the Uttarakhand Police did not rule out the possibility of suicide by him, the varsity official said, quoting initial police communication.

Pal had previously worked in two government colleges and the Presidency University before joining JU in 2022 as an associate professor.

He left behind his parents, wife and a daughter. PTI SUS BDC