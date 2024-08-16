JU professors observe ceasework, students stay away from classes on R G Kar issue

Kolkata, Aug 16 (PTI) Academic activities at the Jadavpur University were affected on Friday as associations of professors and students called for a day-long strike in protest against the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They also demanded the arrest of all those involved in the alleged rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee doctor at the state-run hospital last week.

The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) called for a day-long ceasework and a two-hour sit-in at the administrative building, denouncing any attempt to conceal evidence related to the rape and murder of the doctor.

The professors' body demanded justice for the victim's family and a high-level probe into the mob attack on nursing students and medics by miscreants in the early hours of Thursday, JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy told PTI.

The SFI's JU unit also gave a call for campus shutdown during the day "with the single point demand" of the resignation of CM Mamata Banerjee for her alleged failure to prevent the "ghastly crime and murder of the doctor during night duty hours inside the hospital compound and in protest against the shoddy pace of investigation by Kolkata Police".

As ordered by the Calcutta High Court on August 13, the probe was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Members of the Students Federation of India held demonstrations at the JU administrative building and the main gates of the varsity.

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the state-run health facility on August 9.

A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.

A group of people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.

The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the doctor there and demanding security at their workplace. PTI SUS BDC