JU protests enter 3rd day, VC admitted to hospital with high blood pressure

Kolkata: Protests at Jadavpur University continued for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, as students demanded action against alleged assaults on their peers.

The agitating students had set a 4 pm deadline for interim vice-chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their grievances. However, Gupta did not appear, as he was admitted to a private hospital in the morning and is currently under medical observation, officials said.

His wife claimed that his blood pressure had elevated and that he was unwell.

Despite this, students vowed to continue their protest, accusing the VC of showing no responsibility or urgency since the incident occurred.

"The VC showed no sympathy despite a student fighting for his life, nor any urgency to resolve the pending issues to defuse the crisis. He also did not show any courtesy or urgency to meet us. We gave a 4 PM deadline, but now he is admitted to the hospital for reasons best known to him," a protesting student from a left-backed organisation said.

"We will continue to maintain the pressure so that he comes for talks with us after he returns from the hospital," he added.

Throughout the day, members of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) and several ultra-left student groups, including the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), staged demonstrations.

The state Congress held a protest at Jadavpur University gate against alleged atrocities against the protesting students.

The students' demands include registering a hit-and-run case against education minister Bratya Basu, whose car allegedly hit Indranuj Roy, a student currently undergoing treatment.

They also called for the withdrawal of police cases against students and the release of those arrested.

According to the protesters, seven cases have been registered in connection with the incident, including four against Roy.

Additionally, the agitators demanded that the university bear the full cost of treatment for the injured students.

The SFI reiterated its demand for Basu's resignation, accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress's student wing TMCP and the ABVP of instigating violence on campus.

Amit Roy, father of the injured Indranuj, acknowledged Basu's outreach amidst the ongoing turmoil. He also took part in the protests along with AIDSO and DSF students.

Protests erupted following campus violence on March 1, when two students, including Indranuj, were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them during a melee.

The incident occurred as Left-leaning students attempted to prevent the minister from leaving the campus, demanding discussions on the conduct of student union elections, which have not been held for years.

Basu claimed he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest.