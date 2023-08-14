JU student death case: WBCPCR exploring POCSO angle

Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) on Monday said prima facie it is of the view that the unnatural death of a first-year undergraduate student at Jadavpur University Boys main hostel be dealt under the provisions of POCSO.

But for making such an official recommendation the panel needs to first get a copy of the FIR, WBCPCR chairperson Sudeshna Roy said.

The panel has already perused other documents concerning the age of the boy and now ascertaining exactly what he went through on August 9 evening and night at the hostel, she said.

As the boy was below 18 years of age, the commission is preliminary of the considered view that this case be treated under provisions of POCSO - after talking to his family, the circumstances leading to his fall and death but official documents like FIR copy is needed for any such final recommendation, Roy told PTI.

"We have asked for an FIR copy filed after his fall from the balcony and his death from the police. We have also perused his other documents including age-related ones. And going by the chain of events, as narrated, leading to the death of the minor, prima facie we have reason to suggest that it be dealt with under POCSO," she said.

WBCPCR advisor Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty said in a Facebook post the boy should not be identified as he is "a Protection of children from of sexual offences (POCSO) victim".

"The deceased student of Jadavpur University is a minor and a "POCSO" victim.. Kindly do not use his NAME," she posted on social media.

The commission in a statement said on Saturday "We are deeply concerned about the incident in which a 17+ minor boy, a first-year student of Jadavpur University died under debatable circumstances in the hostel premises.

"It is further alleged that his life ended due to dubious behaviour and actions of people who were staying in the hostel, some of whom were allegedly outsiders and illegal residents. The Commission has taken a grave view of the incident," the statement added.

Roy told PTI that a letter has been sent to the Governor of West Bengal C V Ananda Bose, who is the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, requesting him to enquire and take necessary steps "that he may see fit and proper".

"WBCPCR also requested him (governor) to kindly share a report with the Commission," she said.

A letter has also been sent to the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, asking for an action taken report and also a report on how such an unfortunate incident occurred within the premises of an educational institution’s hostel, she said.

Roy said the commission has asked for a full list of unauthorised residents and the reasons behind their presence.

The commission has also asked for the CCTV footage of the hostel premises and what came out of it, she said.

"The university authorities cannot skirt their responsibility. Why UGC rules are flouted by not having CCTV in the hostel compound? Why gates are open for certain outsiders even at night? We have come to know during our visit many such persons have been living even after passing out for years and having unhindered access to the hostel," she said narrating her visit to the main hostel for boys on Sunday night.

"We were told by a hostel official that he is not allowed to crack whip by some of these people overstaying in the hostel. If he takes steps like having CCTV and monitoring, some of them would launch movements like gherao immediately," she said.

The commission talked to hostel super, second-year students at the main hostel where the incident took place and the first-year students shifted to a separate hostel building from the earlier one on Sunday evening during the visit.

"Being 17-18 year old boys they are obviously mentally disturbed about the happenings. We gently spoke to them to calm them down. To ask them about the happenings," she added about first-year students.

The commission on Sunday also visited the Nadia residence of the undergraduate student.

Led by WBCPCR adviser Ananya Chatterjee Chakraborty, the team first went to the house of the 17-year-old boy in Nadia district and met his family members. Later, they went to the JU main hostel campus in Kolkata where the student died.

Chatterjee claimed that the teen’s death was a clear case of physical assault for which "we will recommend stringent punishment against those involved in the ‘unpardonable’ crime." "We spoke to the family members of the student. We were told that he was severely assaulted and cigarette burn marks were found all over his body," Chatterjee told reporters.

The WBCRCR adviser said, "This is an unpardonable and heinous crime. Those behind his death are all adults".

At the boy's hostel, the team members were shown the spot where the teen fell from the second-floor balcony of the hostel.

The first-year student of Bengali honours fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

So far, two students and an ex-student have been arrested in the case, a senior police officer said. PTI SUS RG