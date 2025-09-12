JU student death: Kolkata Police to scan CCTV footage, forensic experts visit varsity

Kolkata, Sep 12 (PTI) Kolkata Police officers are reviewing CCTV camera footage at Jadavpur University as part of their probe into the unnatural death of a student, who allegedly drowned in a pond on the institute's campus, a senior officer said on Friday.
A team of forensic experts also collected evidence related to the death of the 22-year-old English Literature student Anamika Mondal, he added.
"There are three CCTV cameras installed near the site of the incident. One is mounted on the Arts Faculty building and directly faces Gate No. 4. That camera can capture footage of anyone entering or exiting through the gate. A second camera is at the gate's entrance and is believed to cover the front area. The third is positioned to the left after entry, facing another entrance of the Arts Faculty. Footage from these cameras is currently under review," the officer said.
As part of the investigation, Kolkata Police is also examining whether Anamika went alone toward the narrow path along the pond, which leads to a toilet adjacent to the union room.
However, the stretch along the pond bank has been identified as a 'blind spot', meaning it is not covered by any of the cameras, the officer noted.
"The lack of surveillance in such critical areas may complicate efforts to establish a clear timeline or determine if foul play was involved," he added.
Regarding the cause of death, the officer said police are awaiting the post-mortem examination report.
"Whether the woman died by drowning in the pond cannot be confirmed until we receive the autopsy findings. There are multiple possibilities, and we are considering all of them," he said.
Detectives are also investigating whether Anamika was murdered before being pushed into the pond.
Anamika was found floating in the pond, pulled out by locals, and was declared "brought dead" upon arrival at nearby KPC Medical College and Hospital, the officer said. PTI SCH MNB