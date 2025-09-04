JU tops among state universities, ranks 9th nationally in NIRF 2025; Bengal CM congratulates

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday congratulated the teachers, students, researchers and officials of Jadavpur University, which topped the list of state universities and ranked ninth among varsities across categories in the country.

The India Rankings 2025 was released by the Ministry of Education under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

Banerjee said that JU was the only state varsity in the top 10 of the university list.

"Happy to share that our pre-eminence in education is recognised again. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, has announced the rankings of Higher Education Institutes of the country today, namely India Ranking 2025 (NIRF)," Banerjee wrote on X.

"This year, in the State Public University category, Jadavpur University is ranked first in the country, and 9th among all the Universities in all the categories in the country. It is the only State university to be in the top 10 of the University list," she added.

"My congratulations to all the teachers, students, researchers and employees of Jadavpur University for making us proud," the Bengal CM said.

The 10th edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework was officially released on Thursday, with IIT Madras retaining its top position in the overall category for the seventh consecutive year. The rankings were announced live by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, highlighting the top-performing institutions in higher education across the country. PTI SCH MNB