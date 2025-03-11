JU violence: Police record Bengal Education minister's statement

Kolkata, Mar 11 (PTI) Police have recorded the statement of West Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu in connection with the FIR lodged against him in the recent incident of violence at Jadavpur University, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

"The minister was asked about the entire incident. How he was attacked, and other details. The minister's statement has been recorded," the officer said.

Police have lodged an FIR against Basu, JU professor and TMC leader Om Prakash Mishra and others in connection with the violence at the JU on the basis of a complaint by a student of Jadavpur University Indranuj Roy who had suffered injuries during the incident on March 1.

The police officers had earlier spoken to Basu's driver, Rehan Molla and Mishra.

Roy was injured allegedly after the minister's car allegedly grazed past him and others during a melee during the protests on March 1 at the JU campus.

Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) including the one dealing with someone voluntarily causing hurt, assaulting or criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death, grievous hurt, or destruction of property and multiple people in furtherance of a common intention were included in the FIR, he added.

Protests erupted following JU campus violence on March 1, when two students, including Roy, were injured after a car in Basu's convoy allegedly grazed past them during a melee.

The minister claimed he sustained injuries when his car's windshield was damaged during the protest, and he had expressed willingness to talk to the students about their demands but they wanted to create chaos and forcibly tried to stop his car. PTI SCH RG