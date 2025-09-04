Jual Oram attends event hailing tribal poet Bhairavlal Kala Badal

Kota, Sep 4 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, along with MP Om Birla, on Thursday inaugurated the main building of Jai Minesh University on the birth anniversary of tribal poet and freedom fighter Bhairavlal Kala Badal.

Oram, a leader from Odisha, related several anecdotes in his address at the event, some involving political leaders.

"I am the first minister of central tribal affairs minister who is in his third term … I know, if Om Birlaji has invited me here, there has to be some meaning," Oram said.

There has been a demand for the construction of a tribal women's hostel to promote girls' education among tribals.

The minister asaid that he once advised former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara against appearing in a saree at a tribal meeting, but in a tribal attire.

He also suggested that she danced with the tribals, even if not in rhythm.

"The tribal population does not vote based on work," he said.

Oram said once he asked Uma Bharti if she wanted to become a chief minister.

When she asked what she should do to become one, he said he suggested that she make him sit with her in a helicopter, and once it lands in the tribal area, come out waving at them, holding his hand.

"All this has to be done in politics," he said.

Paying his tributes to Kala Badal, a three-time MLA, Birla said the poet spread awareness about the Quit India Movement going from village to village through his poems and songs. PTI COR VN VN