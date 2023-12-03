Jubilation erupts in BJP camp, silence descends over Congress in MP

Bhopal: Rapturous celebrations broke out at the BJP office in Bhopal, while the Congress office here wore a deserted look on Sunday after the saffron party was poised to retain power in Madhya Pradesh with an emphatic win over its rival.

The BJP has so far won eight seats and is ahead in 161 constituencies in MP, according to the Election Commission. The Congress has bagged one seat and is leading in 60 constituencies.

Amid the deafening sound of crackers, jubilant workers were dancing to the beating of drums as joyous scenes prevailed at the BJP office. Party leaders and workers were seen hugging one another and distributing sweets.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma also joined the celebrations. He too was seen dancing with party colleagues.

In stark contrast, the Congress office bore a deserted look. MP Congress president Kamal Nath and senior party leader Digvijaya Singh were in the war room of their state office holding discussions at the time of filing this report.