Jubilation in Chirag Paswan's camp after NDA seat-sharing announcement for Bihar

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) It was an early Holi for Chirag Paswan as jubilant party workers smeared his face with dry colour following the announcement that his LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, as the BJP ignored the claims of a rival faction headed by his uncle and Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Paswan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders while crediting the struggle of his party's workers, saying their hardwork has been rewarded.

He told reporters that he was mocked as his faction has only one MP with him and no MLA but his supporters thronged his rallies and kept their faith in him.

His late father Ram Vilas Paswan would often say that time, not people, is strong, the Jamui MP said, adding that he will contest from Hajipur, currently represented by his estranged uncle Paras.

Asked if there was any chance of reconciliation between him and his uncle, who had walked away with five of the six Lok Sabha MPs of the undivided Lok Janshakti Party, he said it was for the senior members of the family to decide.

He noted that Paras, a younger brother of his father, is the senior most member of his family.

Paras now stares at an uncertain future, with some leaders in his party saying he may quit as Union minister and join hands with the opposition.

Rallying his supporters, Paswan drew big crowds at his rallies in Bihar, underscoring that it is he and not his uncle who is the political heir of the late Dalit stalwart Ram Vilas Paswan.

Announcing its seat-sharing deal for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, NDA leaders said the BJP, which heads the alliance, will contest 17 constituencies, the JD(U) 16 and Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) five, rebuffing the claims of the LJP faction led by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Two smaller parties will fight one seat each. PTI KR TIR TIR