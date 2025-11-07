Jubilee Hill bypoll: Election officials search residence of BRS leader Janardhan Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) The election authorities on Friday carried out searches at the residence of former BRS MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy here in connection with the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here.

The searches were conducted by personnel appointed to check electoral malpractices, police sources said.

Speaking to reporters, Janardhan Reddy alleged that the move was an attempt to demoralise leaders who are actively working for BRS in the election.

The opposition BRS need not distribute money to influence voters, he said.

The election teams have admitted that they did not find any money meant for distribution, he claimed, adding that the team acted on oral complaints and nothing specific.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’ candidate Naveen Yadav is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. PTI SJR SJR ROH