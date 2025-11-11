Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll sees voter turnout of 20.76 per cent till 11 am

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (PTI) The by-election to the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here witnessed 20.76 per cent voter turnout till 11 am on Tuesday.

The polling was underway peacefully, officials said.

Voters are turning up in large numbers and arrangements have been made for senior citizens and Divyangjans to exercise their franchise smoothly, they said.

The election officials have registered a police case a against certain non-local MLAs and MLCs who entered the constituency today in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they added.

The polling began at 7 am and it will continue till 6 pm. PTI SJR ROH