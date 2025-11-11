Hyderabad: Polling for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-election, the campaign for which resembled high-stakes electioneering seen during general elections, has witnessed 31.94 per cent voter turnout till 1 PM on Tuesday.

The election outcome is crucial as the ruling Congress is steadfast in its goal to further strengthen its electoral hold and the main opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi is looking to retain the seat and make a bounce back. At the same time, the BJP is serious in emerging as an alternative to the BRS and Congress.

The polling, which commenced at 7 AM and will go on till 6 PM, is progressing peacefully amid tight security, officials said adding the turnout was 31.94 per cent at 1 PM.

Voters continue to turn up in large numbers and special arrangements are in place to help senior citizens and Divyangjans exercise their franchise smoothly, they said.

The election officials have registered a police case against certain non-local MLAs and MLCs who entered the constituency today in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), they added.