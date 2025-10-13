Jubilee Hills by-poll notification issued

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued the gazette notification for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll, scheduled for November 11, formally initiating the process for filing of nominations.

As per the schedule, nominations can be filed till October 21, with the scrutiny of nomination papers set for October 22, an official release said.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

The nominations will be received at the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet, it added.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

The bypoll in Jubilee Hills is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The ruling Congress in Telangana announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate.

The EC's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for the Jubilee Hills assembly by-poll. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH