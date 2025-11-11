Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election recorded a voter turnout of 9.2 percent between 7 am and 9 am on Tuesday, officials said.

Renowned film director SS Rajamouli and BRS candidate Maganti Sunita were among the early voters in the bypoll.

Rajamouli cast his vote at a polling booth at Shaikpet, while Sunita, who was accompanied by her family family, exercised her franchise at a booth in Srinagar Colony. BJP nominee Lankala Deepak Reddy also voted at a booth in the same locality.

Officials said elaborate arrangements, including security, were in place to ensure smooth polling.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner R V Karnan, who is the District Election Officer, monitored the polling process with the help of drones.

For the first time in the country, drone surveillance is deployed at all polling locations, for centralised aerial monitoring and real-time situation analysis, GHMC sources said.

Polling for the by-election began at 7 AM on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements.

Over 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise who will decide the electoral fortunes of 58 candidates.

Web-casting is arranged at all polling stations for real-time monitoring.

The contest is triangular among the ruling Congress, BJP and BRS.