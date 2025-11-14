Hyderabad: Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav was ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by 47 votes after the completion of first round of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday.
Yadav secured 8,911 votes, while the BRS nominee got 8,864 votes, as per official data.
BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy secured 2167 votes.
The counting of votes cast by the voters was taken up after counting the postal ballots at 8 AM.
Amid tight security, the counting of votes, crucial for the ruling Congress and also BRS, commenced.
The counting process would be completed in 10 rounds.
The officials said 48.49 per cent of votes were cast on November 11 when the polling was held. The total number of eligible voters was 4.01 lakh, while 1.94 lakh voters exercised their franchise.
The bypoll was necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year.