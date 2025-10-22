Jubilee Hills bypoll: Over 100 persons affected due to land acquisition file nominations

Hyderabad, Oct 22 (PTI) As many as 211 candidates filed papers for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll, scheduled for November 11 as filing of nominations concluded on Tuesday, official sources said.

On October 21, the last date for filing nominations, a total of 117 candidates filed their papers, an official release said on Wednesday.

A total of 321 nominations were filed by 211 candidates, with some of them filing two sets of nominations.

Due to the large number of candidates, the nomination process continued beyond midnight on Tuesday.

Some of the nominations were filed by individuals "affected" in the land acquisition for the projects such as the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR).

As per the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Wednesday.

The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 24.

The nominations were received at the Office of the Returning Officer at Shaikpet.

The high-stakes bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency here would take place on November 11, with votes to be counted on November 14.

This bypoll is necessitated by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

The ruling Congress in Telangana announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate, while the opposition BRS fielded Maganti Sunitha, widow of the late MLA. The BJP nominated Lankala Deepak Reddy.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said the party will support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll.

The EC's new measures, including affixing colour photographs of candidates on EVMs, use of Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance and GPS-enabled monitoring of sensitive polling stations to prevent malpractice, would be in place for the Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. PTI VVK GDK VVK ADB