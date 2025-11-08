Jubilee Hills bypoll precursor to install 'nationalist forces' in power in Telangana: Shekhawat

Hyderabad, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is a precursor to changing the government in Telangana in 2028 and to install "nationalist forces" in power.

Addressing a meeting of voters who belong to other states held here Friday night, he urged the gathering and the BJP activists to work for the victory of BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy in the by-election.

"This is not an ordinary election. This election is like sowing seeds for changing the government in Telangana in 2028 and to install nationalist forces," he said.

In a veiled attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's recent comments that 'Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress', he said forces who make such misadventures need to be reminded that the country would not bow before divisive forces.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Shekhawat said the higher voter turnout in the first phase of Bihar Assembly polls on November 6 indicates that the NDA would return to power with a massive majority. PTI SJR ADB