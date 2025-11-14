Jubilee Hills bypoll win heightened our responsibility towards people, says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Nov 14 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday said the Congress party's victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll has heightened the state government's responsibility towards people, even as he hit out at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BRS leader K T Rama Rao for allegedly creating hurdles in the government's development initiatives.

Alleging that Kishan Reddy has adopted a policy of "non-cooperation" in releasing funds and approving projects pending with the Centre, the Chief Minister said the Union Minister, along wiith BRS leaders Rama Rao and T Harish Rao need to change their attitude.

"Congress secured unprecedented people's support by winning 51 per cent of polled votes (in Jubilee Hills). Congress got about 51 per cent votes, main opposition BRS received 38 per cent and BJP managed eight per cent. People observed for the last two years and gave this verdict. That's why, we will take this responsibility," he told reporters.

Noting that 60-65 per cent of the state's revenue comes from Hyderabad, he said his government would make plans to develop the city, improve civic amenities and promote employment and livelihood opportunities.

He thanked the people for supporting the Congress in the by-election.

Revanth Reddy also extended gratitude to AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and his younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi for backing the Congress candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

According to the CM, the BRS has tried to obstruct the government's initiatives, including redevelopment of Musi riverfront, while Kishan Reddy has adopted a "non-cooperation" approach securing funds and approvals from the Centre.

Kishan Reddy and BRS MLAs K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao have a major responsibility in advancing the state's cause.

"Whether it is metro (rail expansion), Musi (redevelopment), transferring Godavari water to the city or Regional Ring Road, Kishan Reddy's attitude is complete non-cooperation," the CM said.

Though Kishan Reddy campaigned extensively in Jubilee Hills, BJP candidate received only 17,000 votes compared to 65,000 votes the union minister secured in the assembly constituency when he won Secunderabad in the Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Kishan Reddy need to change his "style of functioning", while Rama Rao and Harish Rao need to reduce their "arrogance" and jealousy" respectively, he claimed. PTI SJR SJR ROH