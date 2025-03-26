Judge cash discovery row: Dhankhar says legislature, judiciary not pitted against each other

New Delhi: Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the executive, legislature and judiciary are not pitted against each other and they have to function in tandem with checks and balances.

He made the comments in Rajya Sabha a day after saying "things would have been different" if the mechanism for judicial appointments -- referring to the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) -- had not been struck down by the Supreme Court.

The reference to NJAC on Tuesday in the Upper House came amid a row over the discovery of wads of currency notes at the New Delhi home of Justice Yashwant Varma.

Dhankhar had called a meeting of leaders of various political parties to discuss the fallout of the row and the way forward.

"I need to indicate to the House that we yesterday had a very fruitful interaction on the issue that is agitating the minds of the public," he said.

Leaders of various political parties including Leader of the House and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the meeting.

"Without going into the details, the deliberations were consensual, reflecting cooperation, concern and the issue is not between institutions inter se. It is not that the executive, legislature or judiciary are pitted against each other," he said.

"All the institutions in the country have to function in tandem, in togetherness... and also there are checks and balances which are well meant," Dhankhar said.

Without giving details of the deliberations, the chairman said both Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition said that after having wider consultations within their respective parties, they would come to him for further deliberations.

"That was the conclusion after both Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition had shared their thoughts along with others," he added.