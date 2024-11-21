Judge recommends sending terror case against Engineer Rashid to MP/MLA court

A Delhi court on Thursday sought the District Judge to transfer a case pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir terror-funding to a court designated to try lawmakers after observing one of the accused, Engineer Rashid, was now a member of Parliament.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh, who was also scheduled to pass an order on Rashid's application seeking regular bail, sent the case file to the District Judge, who would likely hear matter on November 25.

Rashid was elected from the Baramulla constituency in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. He has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a 2017 terror funding case. PTI UK AMK