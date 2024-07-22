Judge reserves order on actor Darshan's petition for home cooked meals in jail

Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) A Bengaluru court on Monday reserved the order on Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's petition for home cooked food for July 25.

After hearing extensive arguments regarding a petition for home cooked meals for the actor, an undertrial prisoner in the Renukaswamy murder case, the judge Vishwanath C Goudar reserved the order.

Leela Raghavendra filed an application in the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on behalf of Darshan, seeking home cooked meals and a proper bed.

Darshan, who is currently jailed for his alleged involvement in Renukaswamy's murder case, was represented by advocate Raghavendra.

Advocate Raghavendra argued before the court that undertrial prisoners were permitted to receive food, clothing and bedding from home if they cannot provide for themselves. He cited that the Inspector General of Police (Prison) has the authority to grant such permission and that prison authorities should only provide facilities if the prisoners cannot arrange them independently.

Advocate Raghavendra further argued that denying Darshan home cooked meals violates Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

He contended that Darshan is facing undue hardship and adverse publicity because of his fame, and is thus being denied the facilities he rightfully deserves.