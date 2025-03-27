Judge transfer: Allahabad lawyers' strike to continue on Mar 28

Prayagraj, March 27 (PTI) Allahabad High Court lawyers, protesting against the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Verma to Allahabad High Court, continued their strike on Thursday.

Justice Verma is in the middle of a row involving discovery of wads of cash at his official Lutyen's Delhi residence after a fire.

The lawyers' strike has brought the judicial proceedings in Allahabad High Court to a complete stop.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (AHCBA) issued a statement that the strike would continue on March 28.

During an executive meeting held at around 2 pm on Thursday, it was suggested that office bearers of all bar associations would be invited to join the protest.

AHCBA secretary Vikrant Pandey told PTI Video, "We are determined to continue our strike until the Supreme Court collegium takes a firm decision on this matter and halts the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma." He added, "I spoke to our association president last evening, and he informed me that the government has assured us that no decision will be made on the collegium's transfer recommendation at this time." On March 26, AHCBA president Anil Tiwari met with the union law minister and members of the Supreme Court collegium, urging them to reconsider Justice Verma's transfer.

Meanwhile, advocates' association general secretary Ishan Dev Giri, who is also associated with the Allahabad High Court, issued a separate statement, saying the association had requested the Supreme Court to maintain a status quo on the transfer until the conclusion of the investigation involving the judge.

"Additionally, we have urged the chief justice of India, the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, and other judges to restore normalcy in the court in the best interests of the institution and litigants," Giri added.

In a related development, leaders of six high court bar associations, including Tiwari, on Thursday met Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and sought withdrawal of the transfer recommendation.

Soon after the meeting, Tiwari said the CJI had assured them of considering the demands.

However, the CJI did not promise anything, said sources privy to the development. PTI RAJ KIS AMK