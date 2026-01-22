Judge’s gold chain stolen during Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A gold chain weighing about 25 gm, along with a locket, was allegedly stolen from a woman judge while she was heading for a ritual bath on Mauni Amavasya during the Magh Mela here on January 18, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the victim Diksha Taneja, who is posted as a senior civil judge in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, had come to Prayagraj to meet her in-laws, who were observing kalpavas at the Magh Mela.

In her written complaint to the Daraganj police station, Taneja stated that while she was going for the holy bath on Mauni Amavasya, two to three women in the crowd repeatedly pushed her.

Suspecting something amiss, she checked her neck and found that her gold chain and locket were missing. She also noticed a minor cut mark on her neck.

According to the complaint, the gold chain weighed about 20 grams, while the locket weighed around five grams.

A police officer said an FIR has been registered against two to three unidentified women under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been initiated. The CCTV footage of the area at the time of the incident is being examined, he added.